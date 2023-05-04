EngageSmart: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRAINTREE, Mass. — BRAINTREE, Mass. — EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.1 million. The Braintree, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 6 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The customer engagement software developer posted revenue of $88.4 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, EngageSmart said it expects revenue in the range of $92.5 million to $93.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $380 million to $384 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESMT

GiftOutline Gift Article