First Majestic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $100.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The silver miner posted revenue of $157 million in the period.
First Majestic shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.
