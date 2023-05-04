First Majestic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $100.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.