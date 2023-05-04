Fox Factory Holding: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $41.8 million. The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.20 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The vehicle suspension maker posted revenue of $399.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Fox Factory Holding expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.20.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $410 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Fox Factory Holding expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOXF

GiftOutline Gift Article