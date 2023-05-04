Frontdoor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $22 million.
The home services provider posted revenue of $367 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $360.1 million.
Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.74 billion.
