Globus Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUDUBON, Pa. — AUDUBON, Pa. — Globus Medical Inc. (GMED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.1 million.
The medical device company posted revenue of $276.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254 million.
Globus Medical expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 per share, with revenue expected to be $1.1 billion.
