GoDaddy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. — TEMPE, Ariz. — GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $47.3 million.
The cloud-based technology products developer posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in June, GoDaddy said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.25 billion to $4.33 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDDY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDDY