Green Dot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $36 million.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $416.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $412.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.3 million.
Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT