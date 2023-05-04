Green Plains: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. — Green Plains Renewable Energy Inc. (GPRE) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.3 million in its first quarter.
The ethanol production, marketing and commodities company posted revenue of $832.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847 million.
