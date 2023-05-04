Hannon Armstrong: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $24.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 53 cents per share.