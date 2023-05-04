Inogen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GOLETA, Calif. — GOLETA, Calif. — Inogen Inc. (INGN) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Goleta, California-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The produces oxygen concentrators for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions posted revenue of $72.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.2 million.

