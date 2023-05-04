Installed Building Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.3 million.
The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $659.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.4 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP