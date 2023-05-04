The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Installed Building Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
May 4, 2023 at 8:03 a.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio — COLUMBUS, Ohio — Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.3 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The residential insulation installer posted revenue of $659.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBP

Loading...