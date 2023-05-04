Integral Ad Science: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.1 million.
The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.2 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $113 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $457 million to $465 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAS