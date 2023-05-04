Integral Ad Science: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.1 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $106.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Integral Ad Science said it expects revenue in the range of $111 million to $113 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $457 million to $465 million.

