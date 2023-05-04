ICE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $655 million.
The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.9 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.
