InterDigital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $105.3 million.
The wireless research and development company posted revenue of $202.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, InterDigital expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.19 to $1.29.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $104 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $103.6 million.
