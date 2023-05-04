IRadimed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Thursday reported earnings of $3.4 million in its first quarter.
For the current quarter ending in June, iRadimed expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 32 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $15.6 million to $15.8 million for the fiscal second quarter.
IRadimed expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.26 to $1.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $62 million to $63.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRMD