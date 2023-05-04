Ironwood: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON — BOSTON — Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $45.7 million.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $104.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $99.8 million.
Ironwood expects full-year revenue in the range of $420 million to $435 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRWD