Itron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Itron Inc. (ITRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.
The energy and water meter company posted revenue of $494.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $468.3 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Itron expects its per-share earnings to range from 25 cents to 35 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $525 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $497.7 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ITRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ITRI