Kellogg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $298 million.
The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $4.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.
