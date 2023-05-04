M/A-Com: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOWELL, Mass. — LOWELL, Mass. — M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $25.8 million.
The chipmaker posted revenue of $169.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, M/A-Com expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 56 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $150 million for the fiscal third quarter.
