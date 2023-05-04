Magellan Midstream: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $273.9 million.
The petroleum and oil storage and transportation company posted revenue of $869.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $803.6 million.
