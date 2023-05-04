MasTec: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — CORAL GABLES, Fla. — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $80.5 million in its first quarter. The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $2.58 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.39 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be 86 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.85 per share, with revenue ranging from $13 billion to $13.2 billion.

