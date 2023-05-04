MGP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATCHISON, Kan. — ATCHISON, Kan. — MGP Ingredients Inc. (MGPI) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $30.8 million.
The producer of distillery and ingredients products used by the packaged goods industry posted revenue of $201 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.2 million.
