Microchip Tech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. — CHANDLER, Ariz. — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $604 million. The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.64 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.63 to $1.65. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.32 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.08 billion.

