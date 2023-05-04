ModivCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.
The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $663.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.7 million.
ModivCare expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.58 billion to $2.6 billion.
