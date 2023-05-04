The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
ModivCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 4, 2023 at 6:19 a.m. EDT

DENVER — DENVER — ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported a loss of $4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $663.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.7 million.

ModivCare expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.58 billion to $2.6 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODV

