Monolithic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. — KIRKLAND, Wash. — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $109.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.26. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $451.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

