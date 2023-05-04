Northern Oil and Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNETONKA, Minn. — MINNETONKA, Minn. — Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $340.2 million.
The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $582.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $426.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $394 million.
