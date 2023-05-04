The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

NovoCure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 4, 2023 at 7:33 a.m. EDT

ST. HELIER, Jersey — ST. HELIER, Jersey — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.1 million in its first quarter.

The St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVCR

