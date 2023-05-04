NovoCure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey — ST. HELIER, Jersey — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $53.1 million in its first quarter.
The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $122.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.9 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVCR