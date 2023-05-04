Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. — LOS ANGLES, Calif. — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $21.5 million.
The specialty finance company posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $91.9 million.
