One Liberty Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — GREAT NECK, N.Y. — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $5.4 million, or 25 cents per share.
The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $23 million in the period.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLP