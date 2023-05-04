One Liberty Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — GREAT NECK, N.Y. — One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $10.8 million, or 50 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $5.4 million, or 25 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $23 million in the period.

