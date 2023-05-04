OneWater Marine: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUFORD, Ga. — BUFORD, Ga. — OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $22.8 million.
The company posted revenue of $524.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $457 million.
OneWater Marine expects full-year earnings to be $7.50 to $8 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONEW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONEW