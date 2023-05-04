Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $590.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $4.54. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.93 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.03 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.60 to $20.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PH

