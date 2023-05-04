Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND — CLEVELAND — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $590.9 million.
The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.8 billion.
Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.60 to $20.90 per share.
