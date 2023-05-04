Paylocity: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $57.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.74 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $339.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $299.2 million to $303.2 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.17 billion.

