Pinnacle West: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.
The power company posted revenue of $945 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.1 million.
Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share.
