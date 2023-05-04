PowerSchool: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

FOLSOM, Calif. — FOLSOM, Calif. — PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its first quarter. The Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education posted revenue of $159.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $159.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PowerSchool said it expects revenue in the range of $169 million to $174 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $688 million to $694 million.

