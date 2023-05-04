Primo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. — Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $5.8 million.
The maker of pure-play water solutions posted revenue of $546.5 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $534 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Primo said it expects revenue in the range of $575 million to $595 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.35 billion.
