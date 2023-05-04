Regency Centers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.
The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.02 per share.
Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.
The company said it had net income of $97.3 million, or 57 cents per share.
The shopping center real estate investment trust, based in Jacksonville, Florida, posted revenue of $318 million in the period.
Regency Centers expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.87 to $3.93 per share.
