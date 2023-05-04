Regeneron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $817.8 million.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.92 billion.
