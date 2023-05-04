Regeneron: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $817.8 million.

The Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $7.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $10.09 per share.