Royal Caribbean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MIAMI — MIAMI — Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.9 million in its first quarter. The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 23 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Royal Caribbean expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.47.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.80 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RCL

GiftOutline Gift Article