Sabre: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 4, 2023 at 8:25 a.m. EDT

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Thursday reported a loss of $98.9 million in its first quarter.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $742.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $727.7 million.

Sabre expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

