Select Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $70.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 56 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.

Select Medical expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion.

