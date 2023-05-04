Select Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $70.8 million.
The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.66 billion in the period.
Select Medical expects full-year earnings to be $1.75 to $1.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEM