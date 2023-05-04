Shift4 Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $14.8 million.
The company posted revenue of $547 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $200 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.9 million.
Shift4 Payments expects full-year revenue in the range of $920 million to $955 million.
