SPX Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SPX Technologies, Inc. (SPXC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $42.8 million.
The infrastructure equipment supplier posted revenue of $399.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.8 million.
SPX Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion.
