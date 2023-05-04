Tecnoglass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment

BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.2 million.

The Barrio Las Flores Barranquilla, Colombia-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.08 per share.