Tecnoglass: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — BARRIO LAS FLORES BARRANQUILLA, Colombia — Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $48.2 million.
The architectural glass maker posted revenue of $202.6 million in the period.
Tecnoglass expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $850 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGLS