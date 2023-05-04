Telus International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $14 million. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The digital services provider posted revenue of $686 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693.1 million.

Telus International expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion.

