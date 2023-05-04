Telus International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $14 million.
The digital services provider posted revenue of $686 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693.1 million.
Telus International expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $3.03 billion.
