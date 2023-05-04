The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $16.3 million.
The company posted revenue of $377.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.4 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, The AZEK Company said it expects revenue in the range of $358 million to $378 million.
The AZEK Company shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.32, a climb of almost 10% in the last 12 months.
