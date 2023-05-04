Turtle Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.
The audio technology company posted revenue of $51.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.1 million.
Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $265 million to $270 million.
_____
