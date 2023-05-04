Upbound Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas — PLANO, Texas — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $47.3 million.
The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1 billion.
Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.
