Upland Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas — AUSTIN, Texas — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $140 million in its first quarter.
The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $69.8 million to $75.8 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $288 million to $312 million.
