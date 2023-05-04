Veracyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.1 million in its first quarter.
The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $82.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.1 million.
Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $330 million to $340 million.
