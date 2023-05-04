Wesco International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $197.1 million.
The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $5.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.42 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WCC